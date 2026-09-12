‘Diablo’ Animated Series in Development at Netflix

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An animated series based on Blizzard Entertainment’s popular “Diablo” video game franchise is in the works at Netflix, as revealed at the gaming company’s BlizzCon gathering on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to share that we are in development on a new animated series for ‘Diablo’ with Netflix,” Blizzard Entertainment president Johanna Faries said onstage, opening BlizzCon’s livestreamed presentation in Anaheim. The announcement drew cheers from the crowd. “As a big ‘Diablo’ player myself, and as someone who loves the indulgent darkness of Sanctuary, I am very excited to see this project come to life.”

Faries also teased more “great discussions being had” about expanding other Blizzard Entertainment video game properties, shouting out the fanbases for titles like “Overwatch” and “Starcraft.”

The “Diablo” action RPG series is set in the infernal fantasy world of Sanctuary, where demons, monsters, angels and humans are caught in an ongoing conflict. The first title launched in 1996, with three mainline entries releasing over the following decades. The most recent installment, “Diablo IV,” broke Blizzard internal records with its 2023 launch, when the publisher cheekily reported that the title had passed $666 million in its first week of sales. The game has sold numerous expansions in the years since.

The popular, lore-heavy “Diablo” franchise has also been adapted into various novelizations and comics over the years. Plans for an animated series were initially reported back in 2020, when Blizzard Entertainment’s then-president Nick van Dyk listed himself as an executive producer of an “anime style” adaptation on his LinkedIn profile. The publisher had no official word on the project at the time.

BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment’s regularly held expo at which the video game company touts new content for its ongoing franchises, such as “Warcraft,” “Hearthstone” and “Heroes of the Storm.” While BlizzCon featured annual editions from 2013 to 2019, the gathering has been a more intermittent occasion in the years since. This year’s expo marks the company’s first since Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023.