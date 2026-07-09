‘Dutton Ranch’ Finale Fights Off HBO’s Franchise Hit to Retake Streaming Chart

The World Cup may have the sporting world’s attention at the moment, but we have an unexpected summer competition on the streaming chart as well. One week after getting knocked off the top of the chart, “Dutton Ranch” has stormed back to number one on the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart.

In doing so, “Dutton Ranch” bumps “House of the Dragon” down to the second spot. While stylistically different, “Ranch” and “House” are both emblematic of TV in the 2020s. Both shows are spinoffs of widely popular franchises: “Ranch” is the fifth series in Paramount’s “Yellowstone” universe, while “House” is part of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” world, which has now grown to three series.

Alas, this may be the end of this heated rivalry, as “Dutton Ranch” capped its first season on July 3. It rides off into the sunset as a chart-topper, possibly leaving HBO Max’s dragons to rule the roost for the rest of the summer.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Dutton Ranch overtakes House of the Dragon on this week’s Samba TV chart

The two IP heavyweights lead a streaming chart that is relatively balanced this week, with entries from Peacock, Paramount+ and MGM+.

“Love Island,” the guilty pleasure reality show on Peacock, is third this week, moving up two spots.

Netflix makes its first appearance in fourth place with “Worst Neighbor Ever.” Netflix has found a winning formula, as the true-crime docuseries is the latest to follow the “Worst [blank] Ever” construct, following “Worst Roommate Ever” and “Worst Ex Ever.”

In fifth, “I Will Find You,” the Netflix drama series, drops two spots. That’s followed by “Criminal Minds,” which holds steady in sixth. The series, which began on CBS back in 2005, is on its 19th season.

The recent theatrical blockbuster “Project Hail Mary” comes in seventh this week after landing on MGM+ following a strong VOD performance.

Netflix closes out the chart with the next three entries. “Little Brother,” a comedy starring John Cena and Eric André, stays steady at eight. “Enola Holmes” returns for its third installment, debuting in ninth, while season two of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” holds steady at tenth.

America’s Got Talent tops this week’s linear Samba TV chart

It’s a familiar story on linear this week, with “America’s Got Talent” once again holding down the top spot. The competition show is one of broadcast TV’s biggest draws during the early summer, as the rest of the chart is devoted to classic game shows.

“Jeopardy!,” in second, holds four spots on the chart this week, while “Wheel of Fortune,” in third, has four spots of its own. The final free space belongs to “The Price is Right,” on CBS, in ninth.