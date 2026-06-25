‘Dutton Ranch’ Rides to the Top as Summer TV Settles In | Chart

The Duttons are back on top.

“Dutton Ranch,” the latest Paramount+ entry carrying the familiar family name, debuts in first place on the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart this week, proving once again that audiences still have a strong appetite for sprawling family drama, Western stakes and big streaming premieres.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“Dutton Ranch” leads a week defined by new titles, with eight of the 10 streaming programs making their chart debut. Netflix claims four spots on the list, led by “I Will Find You,” which opens in second place. The new series continues Netflix’s strong run with suspense-driven programming, giving the streamer another high-performing drama near the top of the chart.

Last week’s chart-topper “Maternal Instinct” slides to third place this week. The true-crime documentary remains one of the few holdovers on the list, suggesting continued interest even as a wave of new programming arrives across major streamers.

Netflix keeps its momentum going in fourth with “Voicemails for Isabelle,” another new title that breaks into the upper half of the streaming chart. It is followed by Peacock’s “Love Island USA,” which returns for its eighth season and lands in fifth place, reinforcing the franchise’s role as a reliable summer reality-TV draw.

In sixth place is HBO Max’s “House of the Dragon,” which returns for its third season and brings a major fantasy franchise back into the weekly rankings. Apple TV also makes an appearance this week, with “Widow’s Bay” debuting in seventh.

Netflix returns in eighth place with “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” as the docuseries continues to turn behind-the-scenes access into streaming interest. MGM+ follows in ninth with “Project Hail Mary,” while Netflix rounds out the chart in 10th with “Song Sung Blue.”

America’s Got Talent tops the linear Samba TV chart this week

Over on linear, the summer schedule is very much in effect.

“America’s Got Talent” takes the top spot for its June 16 episode on NBC, continuing its strong seasonal run as one of broadcast’s most reliable unscripted performers. The rest of the chart is dominated by familiar daytime and game-show staples, with “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” once again showing the staying power of appointment viewing.

“Wheel of Fortune” places twice this week, with episodes from June 16 and June 18 landing in second and fifth, respectively. “Jeopardy!” takes three spots, with episodes from June 17, June 16 and June 18 appearing in third, fourth and seventh.

ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” lands in sixth place with its June 21 episode, while CBS puts two episodes of “The Price Is Right” on the chart in ninth and 10th.

“Marshals” is the lone scripted program to break through on the linear side this week, with its June 22 CBS airing landing in eighth place. In a chart otherwise packed with competition shows, game shows and long-running unscripted favorites, that makes its appearance stand out.