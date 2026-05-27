Emily Blunt Worries Aliens Are Punishing Her as Glitches Start Happening During Jimmy Kimmel Interview | Video

The truth is out there, but it’s quite possible that the aliens don’t want Emily Blunt revealing it. When things started going wrong during her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interview on Tuesday night, the actress immediately worried that extraterrestrials were “really pissed” at her.

Blunt appeared on ABC’s late night show in support of her new film “Disclosure Day,” directed by Steven Spielberg, which hits theaters next week. The story centers on humanity potentially finding out the truth about alien life, and as the conversation progressed, Blunt explained that, personally, she thinks it’d be “arrogant” to believe humans are the only life in the universe.

She also theorized that it’s possible government officials don’t actually know the truth, and so it’s kept from the people as a matter of control.

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At one point, Blunt paused the interview to ask if one of her false eyelashes was visibly coming off, because she felt something in her eye. Kimmel didn’t see anything, so he offered another explanation.

“It’s the aliens, is what it is,” he joked.

“Oh, I got it!” Blunt exclaimed triumphantly, holding up a lash. “The aliens being like, ‘You’ve revealed too much!’”

Less than 30 seconds later, the bracelet Blunt was wearing came unclasped, and nearly fell off her wrist during a gesture. The actress noticed it immediately, and promptly blamed aliens once more.

“See? They’re really pissed,” she said. “I really have — guys! This is weird!”

You can watch Emily Blunt’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.