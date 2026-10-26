Eric Bauza, ‘Looney Tunes’ Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Dies at 46

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Eric Bauza, best known for his voice acting work on “Looney Tunes,” has died at the age of 46. The family of the Emmy-winning actor shared the news of his passing on Sunday in an Instagram post.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come,” the post read.