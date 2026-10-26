Eric Bauza, ‘Looney Tunes’ Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Dies at 46

Eric Bauza, best known for his voice acting work on “Looney Tunes,” has died at the age of 46. The family of the Emmy-winning actor shared the news of his passing on Sunday in an Instagram post.
“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come,” the post read.
According to TMZ, Bauza’s cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which is a heart condition that’s tied to high blood pressure. Bauza died in his home.
Bauza was a voice actor on “Looney Tunes Cartoons” from 2020 to 2024, where he voiced several iconic characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Marvin the Martian. He also played Bugs Bunny in “Bugs Bunny Builders” and provided voice acting work on “Teen Titans Go,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” “Muppet Babies” and “Coyote vs. Acme.” For his work on “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Bugs Bunny Builders” and “Teen Titans Go!” Bauza won three Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.
“Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world,” Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, said in a statement. “He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the ‘Looney Tunes’ was among the greatest honors of his life. In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.”