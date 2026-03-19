‘Bosch’ Author Michael Connelly, Star Titus Welliver Remember Eric Overmyer: ‘His Stories Will Live On’

Michael Connelly, the author of the “Bosch” novels, paid tribute to the show’s showrunner Eric Overmyer following word of the TV writer/producer’s death.

The crime fiction writer took to Instagram on Wednesday and recalled the origin of how Overmyer first got involved with the long-running series, crediting the producer for helping bring to life “one of the best detective stories ever told on television.”

“About 15 years ago, I met with Eric Overmyer in New York City to try to convince him to be the showrunner/creator of a TV show based on my books about Harry Bosch,” Connelly wrote alongside a photo of himself, Overmyer and star Titus Welliver. “I had met Eric once before, and he had spoken very knowingly about the character of Bosch. His television work included ‘The Wire’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets.’ But there was a catch. The show was going to be on this new form of television watching called streaming. Amazon was dipping its toe in it, and Bosch would be its first drama.”

He continued: “My producing partner, Henrik Bastin, and I were halfway through our sales pitch when Eric cut us off and said, ‘I don’t know if you are auditioning me or I am auditioning you, but I’m in.’ And so it started. We went on to make 98 episodes of one of the best detective stories ever told on television. It wouldn’t have happened without Eric. Now he’s gone but the stories he told will live on. Rest in peace, my friend.” You can view the full post below.

Welliver appeared to co-sign Connelly’s loving tribute, as the actor shared the upload to his Instagram Stories Wednesday.

Overmyer notably developed the “Bosch” TV series, which ran from 2014 to 2021, for Prime Video. He also developed the follow-up series, “Bosch: Legacy,” this time with Connelly and Tom Bernardo by his side. Connelly created Bosch in the 1992 novel “The Black Echo,” with the character going on to appear in 24 books in total.

Prior to “Bosch,” Overmyer already had a lengthy career working in television. His writing and producing credits spanned the aforementioned “The Wire,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” as well as “St. Elsewhere.” He would go on to serve as showrunner for the third season of “The Man in the High Castle.” It was reported on Monday that the creator died after an undisclosed illness. He was 74.