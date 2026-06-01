Everything New on Hulu in June 2026

School’s out, and that means you’re going to need some new stuff to watch while everyone’s home — especially on the days where it’s too hot to go outside.

That’s no problem, considering the streamers add new titles to their catalogue at the start of every month. If you’re here, that means you’re wondering what Hulu is serving up this month, and yes, we’ve got a full list for you. From a new season of “The Bear” (alas, also the final season), to several Marvel films, to a new Mindy Kaling series and more, there’s a lot.

Here’s everything new to Hulu in June 2026.

June 1

Doctor on the Edge: Premiere (Hulu Original)

ABC Secret Savings: Sizzling Savings June Shopping Extravaganza

AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

AI: Artificial Intelligence En Espanol (2001)

Benjamin (2018)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can En Espanol (2002)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1998)

Eddie Izzard: Glorious (1997)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Emoji Movie En Espanol (2017)

52 Tuesdays (2013)

Get Hard (2015)

Gladiator (2000)

Hancock (2008)

Hancock En Espanol (2008)

Independence Day (1996)

The Intern (2015)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell Kid (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

The Man with the Answers (2018)

Maria Bamford: Local Act (2023)

Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand (2020)

Mirrors (2008)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Deeds En Espanol (2002)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

Out (Pixar Sparkshort) (2020)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Postcards from the Edge en espanol (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Prince of Tides en espanol (1991)

Quinceanera (2006)

Quinceanera En Espanol (2006)

Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

The Raid: Redemption En Espanol (2012)

The Remains of the Day (1993)

The Remains Of The Day En Espanol (1993)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation En Espanol (2012)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Resident Evil: Vendetta En Espanol (2017)

Retreat (2011)

Retreat En Espanol (2011)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Russell Peters: Deported (2020)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby En Espanol (2006)

12 Years A Slave (2013)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers En Espanol (2007)

Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in 2007’s “Transformers” (Paramount Pictures)

Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: Age Of Extinction En Espanol (2014)

Trevor: the Musical (2022)

The Waterboy (1998)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan En Espanol (2008)

June 2

Not Suitable For Work: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kneecap (2024)

Kneecap En Espanol (2024)

June 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 2-4

Ancient Empires: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Complete Season 1

Crumbling of America: Complete Season 1

First To Fight: The Black Tankers Of WWII: Complete Season 1

Fort Knox: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1

Gettysburg: Complete Season 1

Hamilton: Building America: Complete Season 1

Jimpa (2025)

Love Island: Season 13 Premiere

Mob Land (2023)

June 5

Hannah Berner: None of My Business: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

Keeper (2025)

June 6

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 21

Four Weddings: Complete Season 3

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes: Complete S3

Police Women of Broward County: Complete Season 2

Police Women of Cincinnati: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 4 & 9

June 8

Alice & Steve: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

June 9

It Ends With Us (2024)

It Ends With Us En Espanol (2024)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)

Underworld: Blood Wars En Espanol (2017)

June 10

Dragon Striker: Complete Season 1

June 11

Abraham Lincoln: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 7

Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 14

June 13

Bobby’s Triple Threat: Complete Season 4

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 6 & 7

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

On the Red Carpet Presents: “Toy Story 5”

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 4

The Home (2025)

June 14

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

June 17

Never Change!: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Season: Complete Season 1

June 18

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 8

Million Dollar Nannies: Complete Season 1

June 20

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 12 & 17

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 35

House Hunters: Complete Season 262

Junk or Jackpot?: Complete Season 1

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 6

Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 9

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

The Creator (2023)

June 21

Between The Temples (2024)

Between The Temples En Espanol (2024)

The Forge (2024)

The Forge En Espanol (2024)

June 25

FX’s The Bear: Complete Fifth and Final Season

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear.” (Credit: FX)

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 2

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 2

Where Pretty Girls Die (2025)

June 26

CMA Fest presented by SoFi

Americana (2023)

Queens of the Dead (2025)

June 27

Alex vs America: Complete Season 5

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 2

Izzy Does It: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12 & 14

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 8

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 7

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

June 30

Happily Never After: Complete Seasons 1-3

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter En Espanol (2017)