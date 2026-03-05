‘Fallout’ Notches 1 Billion Viewing Minutes With Season 2 Finale Drop

“Fallout” notched over 1 billion viewing minutes on Prime Video with its Season 2 finale drop.

As “Fallout” debuted its Season 2 finale on Feb. 4, the post-apocalyptic series tallied up 1.01 billion viewing minutes on Prime Video during the week of Feb. 2, per Nielsen, marking the second week in a row “Fallout” passed the 1 billion viewing minutes mark.

With that viewership, “Fallout” landed as the week’s No. 3 biggest streaming program, behind only Netflix juggernaut “Bridgerton,” which scored 1.81 billion viewing minutes in the first full week after its Season 4, Part 1 drop, as well as “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which brought in 2 billion viewing minutes across its 40 episodes.

“Fallout” also exceeded viewership for “The Pitt,” which tallied up 940 million viewing minutes, and “Stranger Things,” which scored 900 million minutes.

The finale drop didn’t lead to a series high viewership for “Fallout,” however, with the series having drawn in 1.1 billion viewing minutes during the previous week, which saw had failed to outpace “The Pitt,” which tallied up 1.21 billion viewing minutes during the week of Feb. 27.

Both weeks saw a significant increase from the week of Jan. 19, when “Fallout” gathered 816 million viewing minutes, or the week prior, when the Prime Video series scored 844 million minutes viewed.

Back in December, the Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins-led series debuted to 794 million viewing minutes during the week of Dec. 15, which saw “Fallout” launch its Season 2 premiere episode on Tuesday, Dec. 16, landing as as the No. 7 most-watched streaming program overall and the No. 4 streaming original list. Of that viewership, 54% accounted for viewing for the new episode.

While last season embraced a binge release, Prime Video switched up the “Fallout” rollout this installment with a weekly premiere, dropping just one episode on Dec. 16.