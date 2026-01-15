‘Fallout’ Season 2 Debuts to 794 Million Viewing Minutes, Landing as Nielsen’s No. 4 Streaming Series

“Fallout” has continued to generate a strong audience for Prime Video, with the debut of its second season reaching nearly 800 million viewing minutes in its first week.

The Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins-led series tallied up 794 million viewing minutes during the week of Dec. 15, which saw “Fallout” debut its Season 2 premiere episode on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Of that viewership, 54% accounted for viewing for the new episode.

While last season embraced a binge release, Prime Video switched up the “Fallout” rollout this installment with a weekly premiere, dropping just one episode on Dec. 16.

“Fallout” landed on Nielsen’s streaming charts as the No. 7 most-watched streaming program overall and the No. 4 streaming original list. On the streaming originals list, “Fallout” landed Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things,” which scored 2.4 billion minutes during the week, “Landman,” which scored 1.61 billion viewing minutes, and “Emily in Paris,” which tallied up 831 million viewing minutes.

Further down on the streaming list was “Pluribus,” which spent its second week on the Nielsen charts with 343 million minutes, landing in the No. 9 spot on the streaming originals list.

The viewership for “Pluribus” was down slightly from the previous week, which saw the sci-fi drama score 360 million minutes, coming in at the No. 8 spot on the streaming originals TV list. Unlike “Fallout,” “Pluribus” did not garner enough viewership to land in the top 10 overall streaming list.

The top two spots on the overall streaming list went to “Stranger Things” and “Landman,” and the third spot went to “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” which scored 1.1 billion viewing minutes during the week. The fourth spot went to “NCIS,” which 898 million minutes across its various streaming homes on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.