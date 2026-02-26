‘For All Mankind’ Spinoff ‘Star City’ Gets First Look Ahead of Apple Premiere | Photos

Apple TV shared a first look at “Star City,” a spin-off of Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi’s sci-fi drama “For All Mankind.” The eight-episode series will debut its first two episodes on Friday, May 29, followed by weekly releases.

While “For All Mankind” focuses on the American response to a never-ending space race (caused by the Soviet Union beating the U.S. and being the first to land someone on the moon), “Star City” turns back the clock to show this story from the other side.

“’Star City’ is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward,” a plot description from Apple TV reads.

“House of the Dragon’s” Rhys Ifans stars in the series alongside Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies and Priya Kansara.

Nedivi, Wolpert and Moore created this companion series to their flagship show “For All Mankind,” with Wolpert and Nedivi serving as showrunners. The three executive produce alongside Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. Sony Pictures Television produced “Star City” for Apple TV.

The fifth season of “For All Mankind” will premiere ahead of “Star City” on Friday, March 27. “Star City” will release its first episodes the same day as the “For All Mankind” season finale.

You can look at the first photos for “Star City” below.

“Star City” (Apple TV)

