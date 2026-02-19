Apple TV’s ‘The Hunt’ to Premiere in March Following Delay From Plagiarism Investigation

“The Hunt” (“Traqués”) will premiere on Apple TV on March 4. This new release date comes after the French drama was investigated following plagiarism accusations.

The series was originally supposed to premiere in December but was pulled days before its slated premiere. Reports emerged claiming that series director, creator and screenwriter Cédric Anger copied elements of the show from “Shoot,” a little-known 1973 thriller written by American author Douglas Fairbairn. A French version of “Shoot” was published a year after its release and titled “The Hunt.”

After it was revealed that “The Hunt” was based on an existing work and was not an original work, the production company Gaumont took steps to rectify the situation. That’s what led to the delay.

“As soon as this information came to its attention, Gaumont, the series’ producer, immediately took the necessary steps to identify the rights holders and obtain the required authorizations,” a representative for Gaumont said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “Respect for works and authors’ rights is a fundamental principle for Gaumont, which can only be exercised with the trust and transparency of creative artists. “

“The Hunt” is actually the second adaptation of Fairbairn’s “Shoot.” The first was the 1976 movie “Shoot” directed by Harvey Hart. The series centers on Franck (Benoît Magimel), a man who enjoys hunting trips with his longtime friends. But when they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them for no clear reason, their peaceful hobby quickly turns violent as the mysteries and secrets compound.

In addition to the three-time César Award-winning Magimel, the series stars two-time César Award winner Mélanie Laurent. Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto and Frédéric Maranber also star in the show. The French-language thriller comes from the studio Gaumont and is executive produced by Sidone Dumas, Isabelle Degeorges, Clémentine Vaudaux and Alexis Barqueiro.