‘For All Mankind’ Season 5 Teaser Jumps Ahead in Time

“For All Mankind” is coming back. And not a moment too soon.

The acclaimed Apple TV series, which presents an alternate-history version of the space race beginning with Russia beating the U.S. to the moon, was created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi and returns Friday, March 27. And we’ve got the first teaser for the new season. Watch it below.

The 10-episode season will stream a new episode every Friday, comfortably putting it in that must-watch-Friday-night-sci-fi slot previously held by Fox’s immortal “The X-Files.” The season finale will air on May 29.

According to the official synopsis, the show “picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.”

Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt return for the new season, in varying degrees of old person makeup, this time joined by new series regulars Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz and Ines Asserson.

In addition to the new season of “For All Mankind,” a spinoff series, “Star City,” is also in the works. The series, also from Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert, shot last year in Vilnius, Lithuania, which stood in for the Russian cosmonaut training facility officially known as the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, but commonly referred to as Star City. The series stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Solly McLeod, Agnes O’Casey, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis and Priya Kansara. Not much is known about the new series, although Star City has been a prominent setting in “For All Mankind” in the past.

Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive producers for “For All Mankind” alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Apple TV.

You can watch the first four seasons on Apple TV right now. We suggest you do. It’s one of the very best series currently on television.