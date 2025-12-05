Darren Aronofsky, Gillian Flynn to Develop Erotic Thriller for Sony

The “Caught Stealing” director continues his partnership with Sony as the “Gone Girl” author joins the project as screenwriter

Gillian Flynn attends "Widows" New York Special Screening at Brooklyn Academy of Music on November 11, 2018 in New York City. (Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images) and Darren Aronofsky attends the "Caught Stealing" Photocall at Cinema Max Linder on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Credit: Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage)
After releasing the crime thriller “Caught Stealing,” director Darren Aronofsky and Sony Pictures are continuing their partnership with an untitled erotic thriller that will be written by “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn.

Aronofsky is producing the project through his Protozoa Pictures banner alongside 1.21 Entertainment, which co-produced Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and the Allison Brie/Dave Franco horror film, “Together.” Plot details are being kept under wraps.

This past August, Aronofsky released “Caught Stealing” through Sony’s Columbia Pictures. The film starred Austin Butler as a bartender whose dreams of baseball stardom were dashed in a car crash when he was in high school, and who finds himself caught up in a deadly criminal conspiracy. The film also starred Matt Smith, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Austin Butler in "Caught Stealing" (Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)
Flynn’s project with Aronofsky joins her screenplay for Warner Bros.’ reimagining of “Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman” with Tim Burton directing. Flynn received a Golden Globe nomination for her screen adaptation of her hit thriller novel, “Gone Girl,” as well as an Emmy nomination for her work on the HBO show “Sharp Objects.”

Flynn is repped by WME, Blue Marble Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Aronofsky is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

The project was first reported by Deadline.

Tim Burton (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

