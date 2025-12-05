Darren Aronofsky, Gillian Flynn to Develop Erotic Thriller for Sony

After releasing the crime thriller “Caught Stealing,” director Darren Aronofsky and Sony Pictures are continuing their partnership with an untitled erotic thriller that will be written by “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn.

Aronofsky is producing the project through his Protozoa Pictures banner alongside 1.21 Entertainment, which co-produced Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and the Allison Brie/Dave Franco horror film, “Together.” Plot details are being kept under wraps.

This past August, Aronofsky released “Caught Stealing” through Sony’s Columbia Pictures. The film starred Austin Butler as a bartender whose dreams of baseball stardom were dashed in a car crash when he was in high school, and who finds himself caught up in a deadly criminal conspiracy. The film also starred Matt Smith, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Flynn’s project with Aronofsky joins her screenplay for Warner Bros.’ reimagining of “Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman” with Tim Burton directing. Flynn received a Golden Globe nomination for her screen adaptation of her hit thriller novel, “Gone Girl,” as well as an Emmy nomination for her work on the HBO show “Sharp Objects.”

