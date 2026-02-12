Fox Taps ‘Special Forces’ Creator Sophie Leonard as EVP of Unscripted

Fox Television Network has named Sophie Leonard, the creator of the series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” as its new Executive Vice President of Unscripted, TheWrap has learned. This appointment comes after Yasmin Rawji, who previously held the position, exited the network in November.

Leonard will report to Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network. In her new role, Leonard will lead creative strategy, development and production across Fox’s unscripted portfolio. She will also work closely with internal teams and creative partners to both build premium formats and large-scale franchises that are designed to appeal to broad audiences and travel globally. Looking forward, the network’s unscripted pipeline will focus on scalable competition formats, social experiments and event series that can extend across platforms.

More to come …