Stephen Fry-Led ‘The Interrogator’ Lands Series Order at Fox

The British multihyphenate will write, star and executive produce the spy drama

Sir Stephen Fry attends the Women In Film And TV Awards 2025 (Credit: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)
Fox ordered Stephen Fry’s spy drama “The Interrogator” straight-to-series Monday.

The British actor-comedian will write, executive produce and star in the series, which is a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. The series will air during the 2026-27 season.

“The Interrogator” centers on former MI6 agent Conrad Henry (Fry) and his team of detectives. When conventional methods fail, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral techniques make him the only man capable of unlocking the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals, according to the series’ logline.

The series received a 12-episode order. Fry will executive produce the series alongside Anonymous Content, Bill Harper, Matt Pyken, Neil Burger and Paul McGuigan, who will also direct. Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz will serve as non-writing executive producers for Likely Story.

Fry wrote the pilot episode with edits from Pyken and Harper. Sources close to the project noted that Harper’s contributions, specifically, helped the show get ordered to series.

“The Interrogator” joins “Baywatch” as direct to series drama orders for Fox’s 2026-2027 season.

The British actor’s credits include “Wilde” (as Oscar Wilde), “V for Vendetta,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Hobbit,” and “Alice in Wonderland.” He also hosted the British game show “QI” for more than a decade, from 2003 to 2016, and is well known for his comedy partnership with Hugh Laurie as Fry and Laurie.

The series marks Fry’s return to Fox since he starred in “Bones.” He is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell.

