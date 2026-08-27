Liz Meriwether’s ‘Furious’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

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Liz Meriwether’s “Furious” will continue on for a second installment at Hulu.

The crime drama starring Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew scored a Season 2 renewal from Hulu, the streamer announced Thursday. The news comes ahead of the debut of the “Furious” Season 1 finale, which drops Sunday.

Since its three-episode premiere on July 27, “Furious” has seen week-over-week viewership growth, with views for the penultimate Episode 7 up 40% from the premiere, based on one-day viewing.

Hailing from Meriwether, “Furious” follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Petticrew). Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur, per the official logline.

In addition to Rossum and Petticrew, “Furious” also stars Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Scoot McNairy, Jake Lacy, Rob Delaney, Hope Davis, Rob Yang and Steve Way.

Meriwether created, wrote and executive produced “Furious,” which is produced by 20th Television and Searchlight Television.

Rossum served as an executive producer for “Furious” via Composition 8 alongside Ronald Bass, Matt Olmstead and Sam Hoffman. Brian Kirk also executive produced and directed the first two episodes.

Meriwether shared her hopes for a multiple seasons of “Furious” with TheWrap, saying “It was like, ‘OK, yeah, I have to find an ending where we feel satisfied, but that we can go on.’ “I remember that being a very challenging thing with ‘New Girl,’ getting to the end of the season and being like, ‘We have to wrap up some things, but not all things. We need to create more problems.’”