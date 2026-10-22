This ‘Glee’ Star Is Waiting for Ryan Murphy’s Call for Reboot Return: ‘There’s No Guarantee’

It goes without saying that not every original “Glee” cast member can return for the highly anticipated reboot, but Season 4 star Becca Tobin is keeping her fingers crossed.

The actress and singer got candid about Wednesday announcement that a reboot was coming while talking on the “LadyGang” podcast Thursday. Tobin, who joined the series for Season 4 as a high school bully and star of cheer team, admitted her body is acting in extreme ways to the stress of waiting.

“This gives me diarrhea,” Tobin quipped. “It’s a situation where I’m not an original cast member. I was not in Season 1. I came in three seasons in. So there’s no guarantee.”

She added: “There’s no guarantee for anyone, anything, anywhere ever, right? But it’s the type of thing where you just sit, and you wait, and you’re like, ‘OK, is he going to decide to invite, ask — whatever?’ It’s such a weird feeling.”

Earlier this week, Disney+ and Hulu granted a series order to “Glee” from 20th Television, though no details regarding the plot, production or cast were disclosed at the time. Chatter about a “Glee” reboot has been in the air since Murphy revealed he wrote a script for the revival alongside original co-creators Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk.

While Tobin may be a bit worried about the limbo that comes along with whether she’ll be part of the reboot, others are already campaigning or flat-out revealing they’ll be back for more.

Just hours after the reboot’s announcement, sources told TheWrap the musical comedy’s original star Lea Michele was in talks to reprise her role as Rachel Berry. Michele would be the first of the original “Glee” cast to formally be attached to the reboot series, though several cast members have expressed their enthusiasm for the project on social media.

Elsewhere, Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce (pictured above) in the original series, posted on Instagram that her character “is alive and well … and back for more.”