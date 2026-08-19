Hulu’s ‘Good American Family’ to Tackle Lorena Bobbitt Case for Season 2

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“Good American Family” will return for a second season at Hulu, expanding the franchise to an anthology series following a new true crime story.

Season 2 will be inspired by the Lorena and John Bobbitt 1993 case in which Lorena severed her husband’s penis with a kitchen knife while he was asleep in bed.

The “Good American Family” creative team will return for the second season including creator, writer and executive producer Katie Robbins and executive producer Ellen Pompeo.

The Hulu series premiered in March 2025 and followed the Barnetts, who adopted a child with dwarfism and later decided to abandon her after they believed she had been an adult pretending to be a child.

The Season 2 logline says the season will tell the story of the “Virginia couple who incited a media circus that treated trauma as entertainment, launched a thousand dirty jokes, and ignited a gender war.”

After chopping off his penis, Lorena drove away and threw the appendage, which was later found, sanitized and reattached to John, into a roadside field. Lorena defended her actions in court, accusing her husband of rape and emotional abuse during their marriage. (John was later charged with rape but was acquitted).

The incident has already been adapted into a Lifetime TV movie “I Was Lorena Bobbitt” in 2020. The scripted film was narrated and executive produced by Lorena Bobbitt herself, with Dani Montalvo portraying her and Luke Humphrey playing John Bobbitt.

Jordan Peele also produced a four-part docuseries titled “Lorena” for Amazon in 2019, which featured interviews with both Lorena and John.

Pompeo and Laura Holstein will executive produce the series under their Calamity Jane banner, alongside executive producer Andrew Stearn.

Robbins is repped by UTA, Aaron Kogan Management, Lawyer: Jonathan Shikora LGNA. Pompeo is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, The Lede Company and Hansen Jacobson.

The newly minted limited series joins Hulu’s lineup of ripped-from-the-headlines stories, including “Under the Bridge,” “The Dropout,” “The Act,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment” and “The Girl from Plainville.”