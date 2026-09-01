Grand Theft Auto 6 Footage Got More Views Than Anything Else on Netflix Last Week

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The first look at Grand Theft Auto VI brought in a bigger audience than anything else on Netflix last week.

“Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look” scored 31.1 million views on Netflix from its Aug. 27 debut through Aug. 31, outpacing viewership for any other TV show or movie during the week of Aug. 24.

The 27-minute preview for the game, which is slated to debut in November, also hit No. 1 in 87 of the 93 countries tracked globally.

Netflix launched the extended look on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET before it was released on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9 p.m. ET. The view count for the YouTube launch is at 17 million, but it should be noted that Netflix has a higher threshold for viewing than YouTube.

For comparison, “The Roast of Kevin Hart” scored 13.5 million views after its debut, while the World Baseball Classic games reaching 31.4 million viewers — the most streamed baseball game ever. Likewise, the BTS concert scored 18.4 million global viewers and “Skyscraper Live” brought in 6.2 million views.

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” Season 3 scored 13 million views in its debut week, landing in the No. 2 spot on the English TV list and marking the series’ highest debut week ever, both in ranking and viewership. The series rose from its Season 2 debut viewership of 8.7 million in September 2025.

Still, “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” took the No. 1 spot on the TV list with 19 million views. Behind “Beauty in Black” was “Outer Banks” Season 5 with 7.4 million views, “Salish & Jordan Matter” Season 3 with 4 million views and “Danny Go!” Season 2 with 3.7 million views.

Notably, Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You” moved up on Netflix’s of the most popular shows of all time into the No. 6 spot with 117.5 million views across 11 weeks.