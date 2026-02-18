‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Teaser Amasses Over 123 Million Views in 24 Hours

There’s still hunger for “Hannah Montana” 20 years later, with the teaser for the Disney show’s 20th anniversary special drawing over 120 million views within its first 24 hours.

After news of the special, which hits Disney+ on March 24 and will feature an in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus conducted by “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, dropped around 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, the teaser gained momentum to reach 123.3 million organic views and counting across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and user generated content.

The teaser adds to interest in the “Hannah Montana” franchise on Disney+, whose catalog has garnered more than half a billion hours streamed globally on the streamer to date.

The teaser sees a purple car with the license plate “HM 20” driving up to Stage 9 before a pair of heeled booties comes strutting out, setting the scene for the special to feature some of the show’s memorable sets, including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet, Disney’s logline promises.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special will see Cyrus reminisce and offer perspective on the creation of the show, revisiting the most memorable music and moments from “Hannah Montana.”

The special also promises to feature “some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight,” teasing the possibility for Cyrus to revisit favorites from the series.

Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, the special is executive produced by Cyrus and Cooper as well as showrunner Ashley Edens, Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Matt Kaplan.

Ahead of the special, fans can revisit their favorite “Hannah Montana” moments with the non-stop stream on Disney+ starting on Feb. 19, which will feature all four seasons of the original series, as well as “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.