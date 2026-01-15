HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Taps Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers as Composers

Hans Zimmer and his collective Bleeding Fingers will compose the score for the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series, HBO announced on Thursday. They step into the massive shoes of John Williams who kicked off the iconic film franchise by composing the score for the first three films, the music of which soundtracked the very lives of an entire generation.

“The musical legacy of ‘Harry Potter’ is a touch point for composers everywhere and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude,” Zimmer, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman said in a statement. “The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman do not take lightly. Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this scope we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before.”

If you have to fill Williams’ shoes, Zimmer is a pretty great get. Over the course of his illustrious career, Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects that have grossed more than $28 billion at the worldwide box office. He’s also won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys and an American Music Award while also scoring seven Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination. Zimmer has been responsible for beloved movies like the “Dune” movies, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception” and “Thelma & Louise.” He will be completing the European leg of his Hans Zimmer Live tour this spring.

As for Bleeding Fingers, the organization is an Emmy-winning collective of composers. The group was co-founded by Hans Zimmer, Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky and is guided by the principle that collaboration is the catalyst for innovation.

HBO’s HBO series will debut in 2027 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The highly anticipated series will star Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.