‘Harry Potter’ Star Katie Leung Doubts She’ll Send a Letter to HBO Series Counterpart: ‘I Don’t Want to Underestimate Her’

As HBO unveils the young cast members who will inhabit the beloved characters of “Harry Potter” for years to come, the original cast members from the movies have been sending their well wishes to their counterparts in the form of letters. But Katie Leung might not send one when Cho Chang’s casting is announced.

When asked if she would be sending a letter to the young woman cast as Cho Change, Leung responded, “I don’t know.”

“I don’t want to underestimate her holding her own,” Leung told TheWrap. “If she came to me for advice, then I would be very happy to give it.”

“She should just have tons of fun,” Leung continued. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I hope she remembers to have fun.”

After HBO unveiled the three young actors who would play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, both Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint sent supportive letters to the young actors who will be portraying the same roles they portrayed as children and young adults.

“I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time,’” Radcliffe said on “GMA” in November. “I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them.”

“It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience,” Grint said in November.

With production underway and the “Harry Potter” series aiming for an early 2027 release, most all the young and older cast has been announced. There has yet to be an actor cast for the role of Cho Chang, though in the movie series the Ravenclaw student wasn’t introduced until the third installment, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Leung can be seen in the latest season of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” where she plays the evil stepmother archetype to Yerin Ha’s Sophie. Recalling the warm welcome from the series’ cast and crew, Leung told TheWrap her connections on the Netflix series “just goes to show that the workplace can be a positive one.”

“Sometimes they say, ‘this actor didn’t get on with this other actor, but … that’s the key to a really good scene’ … and I’m just like, ‘No, no, it doesn’t need to be like that,’” Leung said. “We can all get along within the workplace and also work really well together and strive for the same thing. We can kind of succeed all the same with that mindset.”