‘I Will Find You’ Lands in Netflix’s TV Top 10 Most Popular List, Booting ‘His & Hers’

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“I Will Find You” has made its way into Netflix’s top 10 most popular TV list of all time.

The Harlan Coben limited series has tallied 101.9 million views across six weeks of viewing since its June 18 premiere, landing in the No. 10 spot on the most-watched TV list of all time. “I Will Find You” booted out limited murder mystery series “His & Hers,” which debuted in January.

The series now joins the ranks of Netflix’s biggest hits, including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Wednesday” and “Adolescence,” with “I Will Find You” landing just behind “Bridgerton” Season 3 with 106 million views.

Scoring 7.3 million views in its sixth week, “I Will Find You” landed in the top spot on the TV list for the week of July 20, outpacing viewership for “The Hawk” with 6.2 million views, “Ransom Canyon” Season 2 with 4.1 million views and “Little House on the Prairie” with 4 million views.

“72 Hours,” the comedy starring Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández, led this week’s movie list with 22.1 million views, while new true crime doc “A Toxic Love Story” took the No. 2 spot with 18 million views.

“Sniper: No Nation” was the week’s No. 3 most-watched movie with 5.3 million views, and rom-com “Voicemails for Isabelle” spent its sixth week in the top 10 list with 4.6 million views, landing in the No. 4 spot.

Notably, the animated feature “Swapped” logged enough views to boost the title into the No. 9 spot on the all-time most popular list with 143.2 million views, moving up from the No. 10 spot to sit in front of “War Machine,” which, by comparison has 139.9 million views. “Swapped” tallied 3.4 million views in its 11th week, landing in the No. 8 spot on the weekly films list.

This week also saw the Korean limited series”Teach You a Lesson” enter the most-watched non-English TV list of all time in the No. 10 spot with 60.2 million views, replacing “Who Killed Sara?” Season 1.