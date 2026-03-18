‘Invincible’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“Invincible” is finally back and war is coming.

The fourth season of the beloved animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series returns to and readies Invincible and his allies for war with Grand Regent Thragg and the whole Viltrumite Empire. Despite licking his wounds from his fight with Conquest, the young hero is going to have to team up with his estranged dad to stop Thragg once and for all.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fourth season of Prime Video’s “Invincible.”

When does “Invincible” Season 4 come out?

The fourth season of “Invincible” drops on Wednesday, March 18.

How can I watch “Invincible” Season 4?

“Invincible” Season 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video as have the previous three seasons.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Invincible” get a batch drop to kick things off before running weekly through the end of the season – the same model most of Prime Video series have. Here is the full rundown of the schedule:

Episode 1 – March 18

Episode 2 – March 18

Episode 3 – March 18

Episode 4 – March 25

Episode 5 – April 1

Episode 6 – April 8

Episode 7 – April 15

Episode 8 – April 22

What is “Invincible” Season 4 about?

Reeling from his battle with Conquest and the destruction caused by Powerplex, Mark barely has time to catch his breath before Omni-Man and Alan the Alien show up pleading for his help stopping the Viltrum Empire once and for all. They’re asking him to help take down Grand Regent Thragg – the most powerful Viltrumite in existence.

Who is in “Invincible” Season 4?

Most of the star-studded “Invincible” cast returns for Season 3. Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson/Invincible and is joined by J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Sandra Oh, Jason Mantzoukas and Seth Rogen.

They’re joined by Lee Pace who voices Thragg.

Watch the trailer: