Jaime Pressly Calls ‘Mom’ Co-Stars an ‘Incredible Cast of Women’ After Chuck Lorre’s Anna Faris Comments

After Chuck Lorre critiqued Anna Faris’ casting on his CBS sitcom “Mom,” Jaime Pressly reflected on her experience on the show, calling her co-stars an “incredible cast of women.”

Pressly joined “Mom” in its second season, which premiered in October 2014, playing Jill Kendall, a wealthy, self-absorbed divorcee and recovering alcoholic who turns to Christy Plunkett (Faris) for help maintaining her sobriety. Pressly initially appeared in a recurring role before being promoted to series regular for Season 3, which began in 2015.

“I was there for seven years, but there [were] eight seasons,” Pressly told E! News in an interview published Saturday. “I came on in the second season, but I had seven wonderful years of working with an incredible crew and an incredible cast of women, who were, all of us, just as beautifully flawed as our characters on the show were.”

She continued, “And I think I just really thoroughly enjoyed being able to go to work with girlfriends every day. All of us of a certain age, it was nice. It was refreshing.”



The comments follow the release of Lorre’s memoir “Sitcom” earlier this week, in which he shared that he had been reluctant to cast Faris in the comedy. He added that he felt his reservations were justified when Faris exited the show in 2020 after seven seasons.

“I initially said no. I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material,” Lorre wrote. “Then I thought about how badly I’d bungled my working relationship with Charlie Sheen.”

“As the years went by, it became apparent that my initial reluctance to hire Anna was, in fact, correct,” he added. “After six years, she left the show for mysterious reasons that were not mysterious to anyone on the show.”

“Mom” continued for one more season without Faris before ending with Season 8 in 2021.



On Thursday, Faris responded to Lorre’s comments.

“Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn’t see that coming. Of course it hurts,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted.”

She added, “I’m proud of what we made together and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years.”

Faris also confirmed that she’s been “sober for a year and a half,” adding, “I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it.”