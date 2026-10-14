Chuck Lorre Says His Doubts About Hiring Anna Faris for ‘Mom’ Were Justified

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Chuck Lorre said his initial doubts about hiring Anna Faris proved to be “correct” after the actress left the show following seven seasons.

In his new memoir, titled “Sitcom,” the famed showrunner addressed Faris’ time on the CBS comedy, admitting he had an “initial reluctance” to cast her as the show’s lead, recovering alcoholic and single mother Christy Plunkett.

“I initially said no. I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material,” Lorre wrote in his book, which was released on Tuesday. “Then I thought about how badly I’d bungled my working relationship with Charlie Sheen.”