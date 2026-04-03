James Marsden to Host ‘Jury Duty’ Crossover Between Ronald Gladden and Anthony Norman

The two worlds of “Jury Duty” are about to collide.

Prime Video announced Friday that the streamer will release two special episodes on April 10, a week after the finale of “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat.” James Marsden, who picked up an Emmy nomination for his turn in the first season of “Jury Duty,” will host both episodes.

The first episode, titled “The Reunion,” will see “Company Retreat” “hero” (or the only non-actor on the show) Anthony Norman reunite with the whole cast of the elaborate prank series he unwittingly found himself at the center of. In the second episode, titled “The Meeting,” Anthony will meet Ronald Gladden, who served as the hero/non-actor for the original season of “Jury Duty,” for the first time.

“Anthony Norman and Ronald Gladden, the heroes of ‘Jury Duty’ and ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,’ meet at a Los Angeles coffee shop for a candid conversation about their unique shared experience,” a synopsis reads. “As the only two people to have lived through this social experiment, they exchange personal stories and perspectives on how the experience has impacted their lives.”

Created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, “Jury Duty” places normal people in seemingly normal situations with a big twist — they don’t know that they’re the only non-actors around. The first season saw Ronald attend what he thought was a regular rotation of jury duty, only to later discover that he was the only person in the courtroom who wasn’t an actor hired for the prank. The second season, “Company Retreat,” pulled a similar surprise on Anthony, who signed up for what he thought was a temp position at a family-run hot sauce company as they want on their last retreat before changing leadership. Both men were told that a camera crew was present to make a normal documentary about jury duty and company retreats, respectively.

The final episode of each season of “Jury Duty” pulls back the curtain for the central hero, with Ronald and Anthony learning the extent to which they had been fooled. They also each learned that they were getting a hefty cash prize for their troubles: $100,000 for Ronald and $150,000 for Anthony.

On top of these two special episodes, Prime Video will release audio commentaries for each episode of “Company Retreat” hosted by cast members Alex Bonifer, Stephanie Hodge, Rachel Kaly, Emily Pendergast, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur and, of course, Anthony himself.

Two special episodes of “Jury Duty” will release on Friday, April 10. All episodes of “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” are streaming now on Prime Video.