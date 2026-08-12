Jason Sudeikis Joins Mumford & Sons Onstage for Performance of the ‘Ted Lasso’ Theme Song

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Jason Sudeikis took the stage at Madison Square Garden Tuesday evening, joining Mumford & Sons to perform the theme song from his show, “Ted Lasso.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, who co-created the Apple TV sports comedy with Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt, was greeted with loud cheers as he ran onto the stage during the English folk rock band’s concert in New York City.

While Sudeikis didn’t appear to address the crowd directly, the Emmy winner, who was dressed in khaki shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap, did join frontman Marcus Mumford as he sang the chorus of the opening track (which is aptly titled, “Ted Lasso Theme”).

📹| jason sudeikis and marcus mumford singing ted lasso's opening theme at msg. [via livenation on ig] pic.twitter.com/3ItVxniu0l — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) August 12, 2026

Per one fan’s account of the concert cameo, Sudeikis had been in the crowd enjoying the concert, before a spotlight fell on him and he was brought to the stage. Watch the concert highlights below.

fui ver a minha banda amada e DE REPENTE TED LASSO pic.twitter.com/YD4dIx5f4D — giovanna (@giparisan) August 12, 2026

“Ted Lasso” returned for its fourth season last week, over three years after Season 3 concluded with an ending that felt like a series finale. However, Apple TV renewed “Ted Lasso” for Season 4 last year, with Sudeikis sharing at the time: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

In addition to Sudeikis, Season 4 saw the return of Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. The new season has also welcomed some newcomers to the pitch, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern.

Season 4 follows Ted as he returns to Richmond, where he takes on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

“Ted Lasso” is a collaboration between Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

New episodes of “Ted Lasso” drop Wednesdays on Apple TV.