Jesse Eisenberg Used ChatGPT to Train for ‘Hot Ones,’ Says ‘Nothing’s Scarier Than an AI Being More Human Than My Wife’ | Video

Jesse Eisenberg turned to ChatGPT for tips on surviving his time on “Hot Ones.”

On Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones,” Eisenberg admitted he turned to AI to get some advice for how to get through his time on the spicy wing interview show. The answers he got rattled him a bit – particularly because the advice he got felt almost more human than what his real wife said.

“ChatGPT told me, ‘Prepare, and then the day before you shoot the show, don’t do anything,’” Eisenberg said. “It said, ‘Take that as your day.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, it’s too personal, you know? But it did tell me, like the week before – I asked it on Saturday, I was like, ‘I’m doing this on Thursday,’ and it’s like, ‘Sunday is a toe dip, and then Monday we’re going to take it a little more seriously, and then Tuesday you can go wild, but take Wednesday for you.’”

He added: “I was like, nothing’s scarier than an AI being more human than my wife, who’s like, ‘I don’t give a s–t what you do. Just do the thing and go on the thing. You’re supposed to talk about the movie.’”

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Eisenberg was on the show promoting his new movie “Minions and Monsters,” in which he voices the character Dort.

The actor was recently back in the news cycle — not for a movie he is going to be in but rather for one he isn’t. The trailer for “The Social Network” sequel “The Social Reckoning” dropped last week, and although it was already known, people still missed Eisenberg’s presence as Mark Zuckerberg.

Jeremy Strong is taking up the reins as Zuckerberg in the sequel but in an interview with Vanity Fair, Aaron Sorkin – who is not only writing the sequel but also taking over directing duties from David Fincher – explained that he tried to convince “The Social Network” actor to reprise his role.

“I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested,” Sorkin said. “He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, bitch’ for him to sign.”

Watch Eisenberg’s full “Hot Ones” episode in the video above.