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Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis Channel Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes for ‘You Can See Everything’ Spoof

“Now, be honest. Do you really want to be on the show tonight?” Fallon as Fielder asks Curtis’ Holmes

Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Lee Curtis
(Photo credit: The Tonight Show/YouTube)
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Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis parodied Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything,” for a “Tonight Show” cold open.

“Now, be honest. Do you really want to be on the show tonight?” Fallon, while channeling director Fielder, asked at the top of the NBC late night show.

The camera then cut to Curtis, who appeared to take on the role of Holmes by impersonating her voice and wide-eyed stare. “Of course I do. I love talking to you,” she responded.

Fallon’s “Fielder” then grilled Curtis’ “Holmes” on whether she was actually there to promote her new show “Newlyweds,” prompting the Oscar winner to counter with: “No, I’m engaging with you as a human being … Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that. There’s nothing for me to deceive you on.”

Amanda Seyfried attends the "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" screening at the 2026 Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2026 in East Hampton, New York. (Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
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After a couple awkward beats, similar to those in Fielder’s acclaimed documentary, the late night host asked once more, “You’re being real right now?”

“I’m always being real,” Curtis hit back with. She then dropped the act after Fallon walked away, noting, “Thank God! F–k, what an assh–e!”

The spoof on “You Can See Everything” comes as the Lance Oppenheim and Fielder-directed documentary for A24 has grossed over $50 million at the domestic box office. The film follows the currently incarcerated Theranos founder Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, in the days leading up to her prison stint.

The film is on course to become not just one of A24’s biggest hits ever, but one of the biggest documentaries in box office history.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder in "You Can See Everything"
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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