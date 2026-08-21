Jimmy Fallon Cracks Himself Up Over ‘Tonight Show’ Parody About ‘Obsessed’ Trump Aide Natalie Harp

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Jimmy Fallon made himself laugh during a parody interview with an actress playing Trump aide Natalie Harp on “The Tonight Show,” at one point even burying his face in his hands.

The late night host touched on the president’s close bond with his White House assistant Thursday night by giving a spoof interview with “Natalie” from the trunk of a car.

“Well, Trump’s personal aide Natalie Harp continues to be in the news,” Fallon said during his monologue. “We just learned that one time she was told that there wasn’t room for her in Trump’s motorcade, so she hopped in the trunk to avoid getting left behind. Here to comment is Trump’s personal aide, Natalie Harp.”

The “Tonight Show” then cut to an actress wearing a blonde wig in the trunk of a vehicle. As Fallon grilled “Natalie” about whether she was in Trump’s trunk, the “Tonight Show” Natalie hit back, “Don’t be ridiculous. That would be humiliating.”

“I mean, it really does look like you are though,” Fallon responded.

“Okay, hot shot. If I were in a trunk, would I have this tire pressure gauge?” the spoof Natalie doubled down. To which Fallon responded, “Actually, yes. That’s exactly what you would have.

This back-and-forth continued on, with “Natalie” offering up a car jack and antifreeze has unconvincing evidence that she wasn’t in the trunk of Trump’s motorcade.

The parody interview was then interrupted by a pothole, prompting Fallon to declare, “Pothole?! Clearly, you’re in the trunk. You have to admit it’s a little weird that you’re so obsessed with the president that you can’t be away from his side for even one second, right?”

“That’s so unfair,” the “Tonight Show’s” Natalie sounded off. “What are you going to accuse me of next? Hiding under his bed while he sleeps and gently whispering love poetry so quietly that he thinks it’s just the wind, but I know what I’m saying, I know exactly what I’m saying and I mean every word. Every single word.”

As Fallon signaled the end of the bit, the spoof Natalie had one more face-off with a pothole, getting a big chuckle from Fallon – who took a moment to bury his face in his hands.

Watch Fallon’s monologue below.

Fallon’s mention of Harp came amid a number of headlines about Trump’s dynamic with the White House staffer. The drama started when Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) suggested in a speech Sunday that Trump simply “wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Conservative media tore into the comment, blasting it as misogynistic and problematic. Meanwhile, liberal media capitalized on the moment, with CNN inviting Harp’s estranged brother on “OutFront” and Rosie O’Donnell name dropping the aide in her Wednesday night monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In response to O’Donnell’s shoutout, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told TheWrap Thursday, “Rosie O’Donnell is a nasty woman and a total slob whose brain has been completely destroyed by Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding “The Tonight Show.”