Ariana Grande Rips Trump Over Use of ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ in Political TikTok: ‘Your Truth Is False’

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Ariana Grande ripped into Donald Trump over his use of her song “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” in one of his political TikToks, demanding that he “never” use her music again.

Earlier Thursday, the president’s Team Trump account posted a TikTok video featuring Trump walking to a podium as text on screen read: “Me and my truth we sit in silence… Men can’t have babies and should never compete in women’s sports.” The text was inspired by Grande’s 2024 anthem, as she sings, “Me and my truth we sit in silence.”

Team Trump doubled down on the anti-trans rhetoric, writing in the caption, “This shouldn’t be controversial! #trump #arianagrande #maga.”

When Grande caught wind that her music and lyrics were tied to this political post, she took to the comments and wrote, “Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false.”

This is not the first time Grande has called out the Trump administration for using her music in their politically charged social media posts. Back in June, the White House posted a TikTok that showed ICE agents arresting and handcuffing people – and used Grande’s song “Bye” as the background music.

“Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,” she wrote at the time. “Fck ice.” Her team then moved to have the audio removed from the White House’s post. At the time of writing, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” has not been removed from the president’s Thursday upload.

Grande is just one of several celebrities who have taken umbrage with their music being utilized to promote the Trump administration’s policies. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift blocked Trump from using her song “August” on a TikTok post celebrating his presidency.

In 2026 alone, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny have all pushed back against the Trump administration’s use of their music, making it clear that it was done without their permission.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. However, a source with knowledge highlighted that neither the White House nor the president’s account posted this video.