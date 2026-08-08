Taylor Swift Appears to Block Trump From Using Her Song in TikTok Celebrating His Presidency

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Taylor Swift appeared to block President Trump from using one of her songs in a TikTok celebrating his administration.

On Monday, the Team Trump account posted a TikTok commemorating the start of August, unsurprisingly choosing Swift’s anthem named after the summer month to be the backing track for the post.

The upload appeared to celebrate Trump’s presidency, as it showed the president and first lady Melania Trump taking in fireworks with text reading, “Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president.”

However, Trump’s team also took the post as a chance to take aim at Swift, who openly endorsed his political rivals former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 and 2024, respectively.

Specifically, the caption noted, “I’m sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song.”

Swift’s camp appeared to respond to the president’s rage bait by muting the audio for “August” on his upload, with TikTok issuing the following message: “The copyright owner hasn’t made this sound available in your country.”

Swift’s fans caught wind of the subtle clapback, responding in the comments of Trump’s video. “TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO,” one Swiftie responded. “QUEEEEN.”

Another chimed in with, “TAYLOR QUEEN SWIFT.” A third posted a laughing gif and wrote, “SHE DELETED THE SONG.”

Team Trump further baited Swift on TikTok, however, as they uploaded another post – this time using her country song “Red.”

“Did you know Taylor Swift wrote a whole album about the color of the Republican Party,” Trump’s team wrote. The post also featured other song titles, rewritten to celebrate the conservative party. For instance, Swift’s song “Everything Has Changed” was reworked to read, “Everything Has Changed (At Our Southern Border).” Then, the Grammy winner’s song “The Last Time” was renamed to “The Last Time (An Autopen Runs the Country).”

This is not the first time that Trump has set his sights on Swift, having commented on everything from her appearance to her relationships over the years.

After Swift publicly endorsed Harris for president in 2024, Trump said, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time … She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Representatives for Swift and Trump did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.