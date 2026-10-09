Jimmy Fallon Creates Convoluted Kids Song to Explain Paramount-WBD Merger

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery officially closed this week, and if you’re having trouble understanding it, you’re not alone. To help, Jimmy Fallon debuted a new kids song on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday night, explaining the whole thing.

The “educational video,” as the NBC host described it, debuted during his monologue. It wasn’t Fallon himself who performed it, but rather Dion Flynn, who’s been playing various characters on “The Tonight Show” lately, and who promised to explain the merger with two easy acronyms.

“The first one is D.E.A.L. D, E, A, L. Different Entertainment Assets Linked,” he sang. “That’s D.E.A.L.! You still with me? Good! Because the second acronym is even easier, and it’ll help us memorize the whole story.”

Play video

As you might’ve guessed, the second acronym was not, in fact, easier, but it sure did tell the whole story.

“Skydance Media combined with Paramount Global to create Paramount Skydance, which pursued Warner Brothers Discovery, formed from Warner Media and Discovery, and owner of Warner Brothers Pictures, HBO, CNN, and Discovery Plus,” he detailed. “Paramount Skydance owned Paramount Pictures and Paramount Plus and CBS. Warner Brothers Discovery agreed to sell its studios and streaming businesses to Netflix, but Paramount wanted all of Warner Brothers Discovery!”

“States and writers challenged that concentration. Netflix withdrew. Opponents settled,” Flynn continued. “Paramount Skydance bought Warner Brothers Discovery, and now it’s all called Skydance!”

Flynn then converted all of that into one giant acronym, which resulted in singing a series of nonsensical sounds.

You can watch the full song in the video above.