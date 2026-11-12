Jimmy Fallon Predicts Pete Hegseth’s Post-Pentagon Job, Complete With a Commercial

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Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth avoided impeachment this week, after 11 Democrats were absent for the procedural vote that would’ve pushed things forward. That said, he could still face impeachment in the new year when the next class of congress takes over, and Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what Hegseth will do if/when he’s pushed out.

To kick off his monologue on Wednesday night, Fallon first joked that, upon avoiding this impeachment vote, Hegseth breathed such a sigh of relief, “he set off every breathalyzer in a 5-block radius.” The “Tonight Show” host also joked that the first people Hegseth texted about the vote were his wife, kids, “and 20 reporters by mistake.” But then, he turned his attention to Hegseth’s future.

“Meanwhile, Hegseth could still get impeached by Democrats in January, and a lot of people think he’ll be fired before then,” Fallon explained. “Well, lucky for him, he’s already got his next gig lined up. Check this out.”

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With that, a commercial began playing.

“Do you want to get ripped, shredded, and swole?!” an intense voiceover asked. “Then you need Pete90x, the only fitness program endorsed by Pete Hegseth! It’ll teach you ball toss, pull-ups, bench press, and whatever this is!”

The ad used footage of Hegseth training with military members — or rather, more accurately, Hegseth struggling to keep up with military members during training sessions. As an example of a “satisfied customer,” the commercial played a clip of the president, over-exaggeratedly pretending to struggle while lifting something.

“Don’t forget to hydrate,” the ad reminds viewers.