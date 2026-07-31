Jimmy Fallon Celebrates ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ by Bringing Together 52 Spideys in Times Square to Re-Create Meme

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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is now in theaters, and to celebrate, Jimmy Fallon re-created one of the most famous Spider-Man memes out there. But, the NBC host brought in a lot of Spideys to do it.

For those unfamiliar, the meme in question shows Spider-Man pointing at a second Spider-Man, and has since been used as a “pot calling the kettle black” meme in pop culture. It originated from the 1967 animated Spider-Man series, specifically from an episode called “Double Identity,” wherein Spider-Man runs into a criminal pretending to be him. The two point at each other, and thus, the meme was born.

So, Fallon decided to celebrate the newest movie by doing his own rendition of the meme.

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“We’re going to set the record for most Spider-Mans pointing at each other in Times Square,” he revealed, wearing a full Spider-Man costume. “Let’s do this. My spidey senses are tingling.”

Indeed, the fake Spider-Man then hit Times Square, immediately ran into another spidey performer, and the two began pointing. From there, even more Spider-Men flooded out, forming a circle and all pointing at each other. In total, there were 52 heroes out to re-create the meme.

It’s not the first time that fans have been treated to a real life version of the joke. In fact, Sony and Marvel did it themselves, onscreen.

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” all three live action Peter Parkers — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland — unite briefly in the same universe. In one scene, Ned (Jacob Batalon) calls out for Peter, only for all three to look up, and immediately begin pointing at each other to see who he meant.

Additionally, the three actors did a whole, proper photoshoot behind the scenes to re-create the meme as well.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is now in theaters everywhere.