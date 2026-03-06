Jimmy Fallon Sings Farewell Ballad to Stephen Colbert: ‘Before You Go, Can I Please Have One of Your Emmys?’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday night to take a trip down memory lane and commemorate the CBS series’ forthcoming conclusion with a cheeky parody of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Fallon and Colbert spent much of the interview discussing some of their cherished memories together. Among the ones shared was the latter’s cameo appearance on Fallon’s first-ever “Tonight Show” episode, in which Colbert dropped $100 worth of pennies on him.

“Our guest that night was U2, and they were going to perform at nighttime on the roof of 30 Rock. [But] Lorne [Michaels] was there and Lorne goes, ‘I think you should do it at dusk. You should do it now,’” Fallon recalled. “I remember running to the elevator bank, and there’s pennies going everywhere and everyone’s like, ‘Where are all these pennies [coming from]? And I go, ‘Stephen Colbert poured them down my underpants!’”

Fallon capped the segment off by surprising Colbert first with a painting he commissioned of the “Late Show” host and his dog on a boat together. He followed up that heartwarming gift by serenading Colbert with a version of “My Way” dedicated just to him.

“The end is near, and so you face the final curtain. But Trump, he made it clear. He wants you gone, of that we’re certain,” Fallon sang. “But wait, before you go, can I please have one of your Emmys?” Later, the “Tonight Show” host sang to Colbert, “In ’28, you’d have our vote.”

You can watch the full “Late Show” segment yourself below.

Earlier in the interview, Colbert and Fallon both broke down in intense laughter remembering the time they traveled to the Vatican together to meet the Pope. “Because of you, I met the Pope,” Fallon told Colbert, revealing that he was an altar boy when he was young and originally dreamed of becoming a priest. “You were rejected?” Colbert jokingly asked, to which Fallon sheepishly responded, “No, I kind of got into girls and stuff.”

Colbert recalled how they were waiting with a number of other comedians and TV stars, including Jim Gaffigan, Conan O’Brien and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, to meet the Pope. At the time, Colbert’s phone had not adjusted to the time difference in the Vatican and so it still read 2:08 a.m. when the Pope eventually met with them. Two minutes before then, however, Fallon got up “and started doing schtick.”

“The problem is, it was good,” Colbert joked. Fallon, meanwhile, explained, “I told everyone to leave. I go, ‘He’s not coming. It’s just canceled. Everyone leave.’” Colbert then showed a screenshot of four text messages he sent Fallon two minutes before the Pope walked in that read, “Sit. The. F—k. Down.” The texts prompted Fallon to stand up out of embarrassment, while Colbert started to cough from laughing so hard.

“I couldn’t help it!” Fallon said, defending himself. “When [else] am I going to be at the Vatican in front of the Pope doing bits!?” After recovering from his laughter, Colbert assured Fallon, “In retrospect, you did the right thing.”