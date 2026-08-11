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QVC Host Who Had Viral Freudian Slip Delivers Wig to Jimmy Fallon, Promptly Offers Another Lewd Joke

“You’re in trouble again!” the NBC host tells Toni Brattin

"The Tonight Show" (Credit: NBC)
"The Tonight Show" (Credit: NBC)
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After going viral for a Freudian slip on live television last week, QVC host Toni Brattin stopped by “The Tonight Show” to make good on a promise to host Jimmy Fallon. But, she also made another lewd joke.

For those who missed it, Brattin was doing a segment selling wigs on QVC, when she accidentally said “blow job” instead of “blowout.” The former, of course, is a sexual reference, while the latter is a real hairstyle. Following the incident, Brattin appeared on TMZ, and happily called out Jimmy Fallon’s monologue joke about her, while promising to deliver him his own wig.

So, on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” she did just that. But first, Fallon had some questions about how she even messed up in the first place.

“Did you just think you were off screen?” he wondered. “What did you think in that moment?” 

“I was kind of frozen, and I was trying to decide, do I go to the left? Do I go to the right? I just went down!” she said.

Naturally, the double entendre prompted even more laughter from Fallon, who warned Brattin that “you’re in trouble again!” But he quickly played along; when Brattin placed his new wig on his head, Fallon joked “I’m blown away.”

To properly kick off the show, Fallon and Brattin then turned around to finish their final lines, just as Brattin did on QVC.

You can watch the full exchange from “The Tonight Show” in the video above.

John Stamos and host Jimmy Fallon during Tonight Show Verticals: “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.” Part 8 (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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