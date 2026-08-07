Jimmy Fallon Brushes Off the Leaks and Shortages Trump Is Dealing With: ‘Pretty Normal for an 80-Year-Old Man’

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President Trump is dealing with information leaks and missile shortages right now, but Jimmy Fallon isn’t too concerned about that. According to the NBC host, leaks and shortage are “pretty normal” for a man Trump’s age.

During his monologue on Thursday night, Fallon noted that the president reportedly lashed out at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at recent cabinet meeting over the US shortage on long-range missiles. While Trump was said to be angry, Fallon extended Hegseth some grace.

“I guess Hegseth thought we had more missiles than we actually did. In Hegseth’s defense, when he looks at anything, he sees double,” Fallon joked, referring to past reporting about Hegseth’s drinking habits.

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Trump has denied that the US missile supply is low, and asserted that anyone leaking that story is being “hunted down.” That made Fallon chuckle even more.

“Well, we know one thing: they’re not being hunted by missiles,” he quipped.

At that point though, Fallon brushed off the president’s struggles with keeping information secure and supplies replenished.

“Right now, Trump is dealing with leaks and shortages, which is actually pretty normal for an 80-year-old man,” he joked.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at various politicians’ hairstyles and the ongoing cyclospora outbreak, and joked that Trump was likely the customer that called out KFC online for only putting 35 pieces of chicken in what was supposed to be a 50-piece pack.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above. “The Tonight Show” airs weeknights on NBC.