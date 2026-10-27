Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump Thinks Midterms Are Still Far Away: ‘That’s One and a Half Press Secretaries From Now’

This year’s midterm elections are just a week away now, but according to Jimmy Fallon that’s still a ways out — at least by President Trump’s measurements.
To kick off his monologue on Monday night, the NBC host noted that the November midterms are just eight days away, before offering up the president’s most likely response.
“President Trump was like, ‘Wow, that’s one and a half press secretaries from now!’” Fallon joked. “A long time.”
He was, of course, referring to the exceedingly short tenure of Katie Zacharia, who was fired from the position of White House Press Secretary after just five days. Her run set a new record for the position, lasting fewer days than Anthony Scaramucci.
That said, Trump is out on the campaign trail, hoping to boost Republican candidates on the ballot. But, Fallon joked, that’s not going well either.
“Right now he’s about as useful as Spirit Halloween on November 1st,” he joked. “You can tell Republicans are worried because earlier tonight Trump held a rally in the deep red state of Mississippi.”
The late night host then quipped that the possibility of Mississippi going blue in this year’s election would be a truly shocking twist.
“It’s strange. It’s like hearing that a Cracker Barrel inside a Bass Pro Shop could go blue, you know what I’m saying?” Fallon joked.
You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.