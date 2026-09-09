Jimmy Fallon Pitches New Names for Multiple States After Trump Floats Renaming New Mexico

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President Trump suggested renaming New Mexico over the weekend, after signing an executive order to rename Lake Ontario. Now, Jimmy Fallon has some ideas for other states that could be renamed.

In a flurry of AI-generated posts over Labor Day weekend, the president posted one that showed him crossing out New Mexico on a map, only to write “New America” instead. The image came just days after Trump did sign a real-life executive order renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America. So, during his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon played a new ad from Trump’s camp.

“Hey, besties, President Trump here,” the host said via voiceover, doing his Trump impression. “It’s official, New Mexico is now New America. In fact, I’m giving every state a way better name. For example: New Hampshire? New Trumpshire. Maryland? Melanialand. Kentucky? Kid-Rocky.”

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Of course, the list was nowhere near finished there.

“Alabama? Ala-I don’t like O-bama. Texas, Ella Langley Land. Minnesota? How about ‘Large Soda and a McChicken?’ Nebraska: Ne-ballroom,” he continued. “North Carolina, North America. South Carolina — South America. Can’t believe no one has thought of these! North Dakota, North America 2. South Dakota, South America 2: the Way of Water. And of course, Rhode Island: The Only island I’ve Ever Been To. Bye!”

Fallon also joked that the idea of renaming New Mexico to New America actually backfired, simply because people were relieved.

“Most people heard New America and were like, ‘Thank God, because this current one is not that good,’” he quipped.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.