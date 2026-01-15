Jimmy Kimmel Mourns America as an ‘Abandoned Hooters’ People Used to Want to Get Into | Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Trump and bemoaned the current state of America Tuesday night, remarking, “We used to be the cool nightclub everybody wanted to get into. Now, we’re an abandoned Hooters.”

“Last year, we had around 300,000 more people leaving the country than coming in,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host noted near the top of his Tuesday monologue. “That’s before this morning, when the State Department announced they will suspend processing immigrant visas from 75 countries.” Saddened by both facts, Kimmel asked simply, “What happened to us?”

Unfortunately, Kimmel does not see things getting any better in America any time soon, especially now that Trump has become focused again on making Greenland a part of the United States. The Prime Minister of Greenland, for his part, has publicly said that Greenland has no interest in joining or being controlled and owned by America. That came as no surprise to Kimmel.

“Of course they don’t want to be part of the United States right now! Nobody wants to be,” the late night TV host responded. “People from the United States don’t want to be part of the United States right now. It’s like being cast in a movie that already has Bill Cosby as the lead. People don’t want it.”

Kimmel noted that Trump’s Greenland campaign does not have much support among everyday U.S. citizens. “Only one American in five supports this idea of taking Greenland,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host explained. That statistic prompted Kimmel to speculate that Trump may secretly be trapped in some kind of “weird horrible curse.”

“Maybe he hates being president, so he’s doing crazy things to try to get out of it, but because of the curse, it backfires,” Kimmel joked. “It’s like, ‘What if we defund all the cancer research?’ They love it, Mr. President. They do. ‘Alright. What if I pardon a bunch of scumbags because they gave me money?’ Well, that’s no problem at all. No one even cares. ‘Damn it. Alright… I know! I’ll invade Greenland for no reason at all.’ And even that doesn’t work. Nothing works! The curse is too strong.”

“Or maybe he’s just focused on Greenland to take our attention off a different island,” Kimmel concluded, adding, “We are still waiting on those Epstein files.”