Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Up After Nearly Calling Trump Assistant Natalie Harp ‘Melania’ in Nvidia-Inspired Spy Joke

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Jimmy Kimmel cracked himself up after nearly calling Donald Trump’s assistant Natalie Harp “Melania” while making an Nvidia-inspired spy joke.

During Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late night host touched on the scandals plaguing former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned amid mounting scrutiny over several extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

“Huang is known as the godfather of AI. He has very powerful friends,” Kimmel said. “Elon Musk is his buddy and Donald Trump is his buddy. Trump defended him today. He called him an honorable man.”

He added: “His wife called him something else probably, but Trump thinks he’s an honorable man. He also may have tried to help him cover this whole thing up.”

As Kimmel went on, he told his audience how Trump reportedly learned of Huang’s involvement with an alleged spy back in October 2025, and again in May. Still, as the show highlighted, Trump has maintained that neither he nor Huang knew the alleged mistress was a Chinese spy.

“Well, yeah. Of course, he didn’t know she was a spy. That’s the point of being a spy,” Kimmel mocked. “It’s the reason why they don’t print up business cards that say ‘spy’ on them. You’re supposed to keep it secret.”

Here’s where Kimmel’s Melania Trump Freudian slip occurred.

“I wonder if Trump at any point when he heard this story thought. ‘I wonder if Natalia is a spy,’” Kimmel said, seemingly referring to the president’s loyal assistant. “I almost said Melania.”

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As Kimmel and his studio audience erupted into laughter, the comedian added, “How great would that be? Melania was spying for the Slovenians this whole time.”

Before moving on to another subject, Kimmel roasted Huang as a “Nvidiot” for having so many photos with his controversial mistress.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.