Jimmy Kimmel Floats $100 Billion Payout to Make Trump ‘Go Away’ and Avoid Pricey Iran War | Video

Jimmy Kimmel suggested the U.S. pay Donald Trump a hefty sum to “go away” amid rising costs for the Iran War.

The comedian floated the idea during Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he sounded off on the Pentagon’s $200 billion request to fund the conflict in the Middle East.

“This excursion of [Trump’s] that everyone in his world keeps saying isn’t going to go on forever,” Kimmel said. “Well, the Defense Department just put in a request to fund the war for — are you ready? $200 billion. That’s billion with a B and insane with a D and a J and a T.”

He continued: “Trump said this is a small price to pay to make sure we stay tippy top. That’s right, our president uses the words tippy top to describe our military.”

At this moment, Kimmel made his big pitch, telling his studio audience, “I think instead of spending all this money on weapons to drop on people, why don’t we just offer Trump a hundred billion of it to go away?”

Kimmel felt pretty confident Trump “would take it,” as it would allow the president to stop peddling merchandise.

“Listen, Mr. President, you don’t have to sell any more hats, any more Bibles,” the late night host quipped. “It’s cash up front. Just go back to Florida.”

Later on in the monologue, Kimmel called out the schism among Trump’s supporters over the Iran War.

“Even some of Trump’s Foxy friends have begun to question the wisdom of getting into a potentially prolonged and expensive military conflict, especially after he repeatedly promised not to,” he said. “That means all the president’s henchmen are working overtime now to try to sell this.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.