Jimmy Kimmel Warns SpaceX IPO Could Make Elon Musk a Trillionaire at Americans’ Expense: ‘Very Risky’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel ripped Elon Musk’s planned SpaceX IPO, arguing it could hurt Americans’ 401(k)s while making the tech mogul a trillionaire.

The comedian addressed SpaceX’s plan to go public during Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he was in disbelief that the net worth for “one of the weirdest people we’ve ever seen on this planet” was to set to surpass $1 trillion.

“Tomorrow SpaceX will reportedly launch the biggest IPO in history,” Kimmel said. “An IPO is when a private company starts selling shares to the public for the first time. And once SpaceX does that, Elon Musk is expected to become the first ever trillionaire in the history of the world. I’ll hold for applause.”

After letting his audience boo for a bit, Kimmel continued: “And what makes that even more unsettling is that this man, our first trillionaire, the richest man in the world, is also one of the weirdest people we’ve ever seen on this planet. This obscenely wealthy weirdo has the ability and means to blow up the moon if he chooses and also to put a lot of other people’s money in his pockets.”

Here’s where Kimmel sounded the alarm on how SpaceX’s IPO could impact Americans. Per the late night host, SpaceX is set to enter the stock market “so highly valued” that many 401(k)s “will get triggered to invest in it automatically.”

“That’s how it works, which could be very risky for retirement accounts because SpaceX doesn’t make money. It lost $5 billion last year,” Kimmel went on. “Typically, public companies that don’t make a profit aren’t automatically added to your 401(k). But SpaceX would be so gigantic at the IPO, the index would just have to take it.”

Kimmel found this particularly ironic, given Musk once said individuals didn’t need to save for retirement as his robots would one day take care of everything. He slammed the business mogul for essentially “rolling around like a pig in your retirement account.”

“Basically, this maneuver could make Elon a trillionaire and your parents Walmart greeters,” Kimmel added. “Wasn’t he supposed to be going to Mars? Can’t we chip in to help speed that up?”

Kimmel then broke down what a trillion dollars really meant. “A trillion dollars is 10 billion $100 bills. If you stack them up, the pile would be almost 700 miles high, as tall as 123 Mount Everests,” he said. “With that kind of money, Elon could buy every NFL team, all of them, and he’d still have 773 billion left, which he could use to buy all 30 major league baseball teams, every NBA team, every Wendy’s, every Target store, The Beatles’ entire music catalog. He could buy Nike, Macy’s, and every Hyundai Elantra ever produced – and would still have [plenty] leftover.”

Later on, Kimmel reminded his studio audience that Musk was an immigrant whose company Tesla “paid almost no federal income tax over the past three years,” adding, “You know, for a guy who has been openly cheering immigrants getting kicked out of the country for stealing from us, sure seems like an immigrant who’s been stealing from us, to me.”

Watch his full monologue above.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.