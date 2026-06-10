Jimmy Kimmel Rents Spencer Pratt a U-Haul to Help Him Make Good on Election-Loss Promise to Leave LA | Video

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Spencer Pratt’s loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race by renting the former reality star a U-Haul to help him make good on his promise to leave if he lost.

The comedian addressed the update in the L.A. mayoral race during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” in which he called on “The Hills” alum to follow through on his vow to leave the city if he didn’t make the runoff.

“So, now we wait to hear from Spencer Pratt. You know, he clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of L.A. He said he was done with L.A. And Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. But we do know we’re going to miss the hell out of you.”

He continued: “You’re a man of your word and you’ve got to go. You said you were going to go and I know things might be tight right now, especially out of state donation money is running out. Moving is expensive. So, to help you out we rented you a U-Haul. It has plenty of room.”

As Kimmel went on, he defended that the U-Haul was big enough to fit everything from Pratt’s bed to his vast crystal collection.

“Our staff spent the whole day decorating for you,” Kimmel said as footage of the U-Haul showed the truck decorated with Pratt’s face on it with the message, “Just defeated.”

“And everybody will notice you and wave goodbye as you leave,” he added. “And I hope that you and Heidi [Montag] are happy wherever it is you go. Maybe you could be mayor there. Or maybe just run for mayor and finish in third place there. It could be fun for your new reality show … Either way, mazel tov and goodbye, Spencer Pratt.”

Before signing off, Kimmel asked Pratt to let him know if he wanted the U-Haul, adding, “We’ll drop it off right in front of the Bel-Air Hotel.”

Pratt has yet to formally respond to the results, which saw incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Raman land spots in the November runoff following the June 2 primary election.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.