Gavin Newsom Rallies Democrats Behind Xavier Becerra After Steve Hilton Secures Runoff Spot: ‘Let’s Get to Work’

California Governor Gavin Newsom called on Democrats to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra after Donald Trump-endorsed Steve Hilton secured a runoff spot.

Newsom, who has served as California’s governor since 2019, issued his endorsement of Becerra on X Tuesday evening, shortly after fellow Democrat Tom Steyer was edged out of the race.

“Congratulations to Xavier Becerra on his hard-fought victory,” Newsom wrote. “The son of immigrants. Xavier has spent his career fighting for California families and underserved communities. He has the experience and grift California needs.”

He continued: “I also want to thank every candidate who stepped forward and shared their vision for our state’s future.”

As Newsom went on, he noted that “now it’s time for Democrats to unite and win in November,” adding, “I’m proud to support Xavier as our nominee for Governor and look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition. He’ll stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families and keep California moving forward. Let’s get to work!”

.@XavierBecerra has the experience and grit California needs.



He will stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families, and keep our state moving forward.



It’s time to get to work and help him win this November. pic.twitter.com/kQbzdjlXHP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 10, 2026

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also endorsed Becerra on Tuesday, writing on X, “I am excited to offer him all the support I can as he sets out to become our state’s next governor. This race has featured a large field with many strong candidates, and I am confident that our party will now unite behind Xavier and his calm, steady brand of leadership.”

She added: “I have been fortunate to see firsthand how Xavier never shies away from the biggest fights, whether it was taking on the drug companies as Secretary of Health and Human Services or going after sex traffickers and big polluters as California’s Attorney General. I know as Governor, he will do whatever it takes to stand up to Donald Trump, defend our rights and protect our communities. I look forward to standing with Xavier as California makes history by electing our first Latino governor in 150 years.”

Newsom and Harris both notably did not endorse a candidate heading into the June 2 primary, as several Democratic contenders fought for spots in the November runoff.

While Becerra locked in his spot in the runoff election on Friday, it was unclear whether the No. 2 position would be filled by Hilton, the Republican Brit endorsed by Trump, or Steyer, a Democratic billionaire businessman-turned-climate advocate who was endorsed by Jane Fonda.

Following Tuesday’s results, Steyer endorsed Becerra in his concession statement, saying: “For now, we must stay focused. Donald Trump is the embodiment of the corporations’ craven, soulless, profit-first model of politics, and it is absolutely essential that his handpicked candidate does not hold the keys to California. It would be a travesty for Steve Hilton to win the governorship, and Californians must unite behind Xavier Becerra to ensure he does not.”

As for Hilton, he blasted Becerra in his victory statement, calling the former Biden Cabinet secretary “the ultimate career politician.”

“What an incredible honor to be chosen by Californians to lead the movement for change in the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth,” Hilton added. “There’s nowhere better than California. But a majority of Californians – 56% in a recent poll – believe our state is on the wrong track and needs change. That is the majority we will now have the honor of leading to victory in November, and I can’t wait to get started on the most high-energy campaign this state has ever seen. Change is Coming!”