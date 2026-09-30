Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s Push to Rename AI ‘Super Intelligence’: OpenAI Must Be ‘Very Excited’

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Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on President Donald Trump’s push to rebrand artificial intelligence to “super intelligence,” joking that OpenAI must be “very excited” about the name change.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which is taping in Brooklyn for a week of shows, the late night host weighed in on Trump’s recent AI luncheon with tech leaders, including Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei, Greg Brockman and Lisa Su.

“The scamburglar had lunch with Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk today,” Kimmel said. “So, at least, we all had a better day than he did. Trump hosted all the top tech executives at the White House. He wanted to show them how good Natalie [Harp] is at using the printer.”

He added: “Along with Zuckerberg and Musk, those invited to dine included Dario Amodei from Anthropic, Greg Brockman from Open AI and squeaker of the house, Mike Johnson, who was there to ask if there was any way AI could turn him into a real boy.”

As Kimmel went on, he explained that Trump’s meeting was meant to be a chance for the president “to get to know these leaders of these powerful AI companies.” Though, he highlighted that the president was also keen on a boasting about his AI rebrand.

“[It was also] to get them excited about the awesome new name he came up with for it. SI,” Kimmel said, before the show’s editors cut to footage of Trump bragging about how much the tech leaders liked the new “super intelligence” name.

“Yes. Yes. I am sure the guy whose company’s name is OpenAI is very excited about this development,” Kimmel ripped. “He’s obsessed with changing the names of things. Ever since he had [son] Don Jr., he has been in love with changing the names of things.”

Kimmel then suggested that Trump’s age made him incapable of accurately setting up guardrails for the ever-evolving technology.

“The idea that our guard rails against AI are being erected by an adult 80-year-old man, it’s like asking your grandpa to set up a Wi-Fi router in your house, you just wouldn’t do it,” he noted.

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Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.