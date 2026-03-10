Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Should Golf ‘All Day, Every Day’ So He Can’t Screw Things Up | Video

Jimmy Kimmel suggested Donald Trump playing golf all the time may actually be a good thing, since it keeps him from “screwing something up.”

During Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian weighed in on the president’s latest golf outing, blasting “Rory Snackleroy” for hitting the green during wartime.

“With all hell breaking loose in the Middle East, Rory Snackleroy did what any wartime president would do. He hit the links,” Kimmel sounded off. “That’s right. He played a round in Miami at Trump Doral. It was good to see him back out there bragging, cheating and farting on every hole.”

He continued: “And why not? It’s not like he ever promised us he wouldn’t play golf.”

At this moment, Kimmel’s editors cut to a 2016 promise from Trump, in which he declared, “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

“Oh, promises made, promises kept. Though, to be fair, he also said he wouldn’t start any wars,” Kimmel said before changing his tune on the golf situation. “All right. But honestly, I’m okay with him playing golf. I wish all he would do is play golf all day, every day.”

As Kimmel saw it, “every minute he’s deciding which club to use is a minute he’s not screwing something up.”

He continued: “Every second he’s listening to his caddy is the second he’s not listening to Stephen Miller. I say more golf for him. Let’s make a Nobel Prize for golf and give it to him … No president has golfed more heroically than him. Now get out on the links and play all day long.”

Of course, Kimmel also had a few choice word for the president after he kept his golf cap on during the dignified transfer of six service members killed in Kuwait.

“Baseball players don’t even wear baseball caps during the national anthem and he wears one to this,” Kimmel noted. “By the way, in case you’re in the market, you know how much our draft dodging president charges for that USA cap? 55 bucks. That’s right. It’s like a whole teaspoon of gas. But make no mistake, fashion faux pas aside, this is a president who supports our military. He’s even selling a special veteran edition of his God Bless the USA Trump Bible. $99.99. All proceeds go to him and his partners.”

Before moving on, Kimmel slammed Trump for turning every situation into a “merchandising opportunity.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

