Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Should Actually Support the Spurs Over the Knicks: ‘It’s What Got Him Out of Vietnam’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump’s plan to attend game three of the NBA finals, joking the president should actually root for the San Antonio Spurs over his hometown team, the New York Knicks.

“A lot of celebrities are expected to be at the Garden on Monday, including the biggest celebrity of all, a guy who draws bigger crowds than Martin Luther King and Elvis without even playing the guitar combined,” Kimmel said in his Friday night monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “President Trump said he is planning to go to New York for the day.”

He continued: “This would be the first time Trump has appeared at a court in New York since being convicted of 34 felonies.”

As Kimmel went on, he stated that Trump has made it known he’s a Knicks fan by sharing “AI slop of himself in a Knicks jersey dunking on New York Governor Kathy Hochul.”

“Larry Turd with two hands on the ball,” Kimmel quipped while showing the image in-question. “The president wants to be there in person to support his hometown team and, if necessary, to overturn the results of the game.”

After Kimmel admitted that he was looking forward to witnessing Trump try to say star Spurs player Victor Wembanyama’s name, the late night host made a case for why the president should actually be a fan of the San Antonio-based basketball team.

“You’d think Trump would be rooting for the Spurs, right? It’s what got him out of Vietnam,” Kimmel joked, making a reference to the medical exemption Trump got from the Vietnam War draft over bone spurs in his heels.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.